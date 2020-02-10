Rhumbline Advisers Has $204.94 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,314,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $204,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 44,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,090,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,829. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

