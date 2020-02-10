Rhumbline Advisers Has $228.24 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,779,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Texas Instruments worth $228,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $129.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,428. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Charter Equity cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

