Rhumbline Advisers Has $240.62 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $240,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $313.79. 2,336,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day moving average is $293.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.