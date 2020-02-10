Rhumbline Advisers Has $305.87 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,573,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Walmart worth $305,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 25,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,137,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

