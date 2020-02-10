Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of salesforce.com worth $239,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 27.8% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,076. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $190.55. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.19, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

