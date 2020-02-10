Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,701,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289,763 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Bank of America worth $517,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,347,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,898,023. The company has a market capitalization of $312.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

