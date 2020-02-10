Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Netflix worth $244,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,120,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,229 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.77. 4,385,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,542,896. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

