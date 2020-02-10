Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,936 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $224,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,876,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $509,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after acquiring an additional 110,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a 200 day moving average of $172.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.