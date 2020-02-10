Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200,923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Oracle worth $205,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.72. 7,864,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,360,413. The company has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.