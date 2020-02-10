Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,202 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $204,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,915,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.79 on Monday, reaching $326.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,259. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The company has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

