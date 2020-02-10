Rhumbline Advisers Sells 152,248 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,837,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $367,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,119,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,650,754. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.