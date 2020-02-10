Rhumbline Advisers Sells 27,477 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of UnitedHealth Group worth $454,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $287.03. 3,145,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,310. The company has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

