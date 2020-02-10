Rhumbline Advisers Sells 28,485 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Nike worth $232,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

