Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,979 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,437,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Mcdonald’s worth $283,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.21. 2,318,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,522. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

