Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,308 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Union Pacific worth $225,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of UNP traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.83. 2,221,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.99. The company has a market cap of $127.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

