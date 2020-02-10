Rhumbline Advisers Sells 51,793 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,793 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Starbucks worth $192,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

