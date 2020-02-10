Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,752 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $217,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,934. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $250.09 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

