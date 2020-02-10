Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,028 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Accenture worth $237,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

