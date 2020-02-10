Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,181 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,181 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Adobe worth $287,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 13,451 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $370.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.