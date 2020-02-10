Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,109,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of NVIDIA worth $261,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.45. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.31.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

