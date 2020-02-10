RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.62.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.61. 1,751,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $213.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,067,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

