RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.83 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.94 EPS.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,376. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $213.55. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a positive rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.62.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $443,137.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,481,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

