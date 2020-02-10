Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Robert Half International worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.35. 6,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.10.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.