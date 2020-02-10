Robert K. Ditmore Sells 30,000 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert K. Ditmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,784,700.00.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,520. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

