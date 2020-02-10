Robert M. Sullivan Sells 1,800 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 83,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day moving average is $162.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

