Robotina (ROX) Reaches One Day Volume of $225,042.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Robotina has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Robotina token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000460 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and $225,042.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

