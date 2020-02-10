Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 370 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 329.75.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.