Rodney Aulick Sells 1,200 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Rodney Aulick sold 991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $24,299.32.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90.

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.11. 863,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

