Rodney Aulick Sells 991 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $24,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Rodney Aulick sold 1,200 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $29,436.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90.

On Friday, January 24th, Rodney Aulick sold 2,582 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $50,529.74.

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

Shares of AQUA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.11. 863,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,273. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 535.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

