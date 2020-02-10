ROOBEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $782,007.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $782,007.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,368,808 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

