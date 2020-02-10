Rowan M. Trollope Sells 12,600 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rowan M. Trollope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,978.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $1.96 on Monday, hitting $75.88. 383,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,699. Five9 Inc has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,529.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.60.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Five9 by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Five9 by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Five9 by 390.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

