Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$45.00 Price Target

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given a C$45.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.06.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.14 on Monday, reaching C$38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,501. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.82, for a total value of C$2,208,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$42,790,700.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total transaction of C$750,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,117,861.89. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,841,260.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

