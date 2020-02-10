Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$1,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1,500.00 to C$1,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1,250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,460.00.

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up C$9.76 during trading on Monday, hitting C$1,478.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,145. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$988.04 and a 12 month high of C$1,487.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1,346.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,314.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,273.00, for a total value of C$636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,188 shares in the company, valued at C$21,880,324.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

