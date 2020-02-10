Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TAC. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $449.19 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

