Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$50.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.18.

TSE:GOOS traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 659,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.10. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$39.08 and a 12-month high of C$79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

