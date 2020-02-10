Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $65.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,442. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $281,968.75. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,838. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.