Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBS opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.19.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.