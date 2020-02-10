Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 1,583,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

