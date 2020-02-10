Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys New Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. IHS Markit accounts for 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 56,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after acquiring an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 14,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,164,283.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,965.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock valued at $136,216,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.10. 1,415,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,537. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.