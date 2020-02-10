Royal Harbor Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,533 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,653,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 298.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,892,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 563.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.08. The stock had a trading volume of 108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.88. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $123.40 and a 12-month high of $152.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

