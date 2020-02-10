Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.2% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,549,000 after buying an additional 519,939 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,190,000 after buying an additional 131,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074,278 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51.

