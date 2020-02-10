Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $4.89 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $274,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $544,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 171.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 42,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.23. 1,265,003 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.