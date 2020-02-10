Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $11.53 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 11.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,001 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,096,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,870,000 after acquiring an additional 401,756 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,611 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,427,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,344,000 after acquiring an additional 496,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,558,000 after acquiring an additional 128,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.98. 438,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

