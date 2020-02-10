Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 3.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.31. 201,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,249. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

