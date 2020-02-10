Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 134,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 63,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 33,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 59,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,914,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.61. 2,399,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

