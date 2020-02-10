Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE HON traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $176.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,780. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.05 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

