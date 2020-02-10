Royal Harbor Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 68,349 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 22,972 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,142 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.