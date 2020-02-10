Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 81,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.94. 877,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,317. The company has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

