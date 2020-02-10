Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Insider Purchases £29,875.10 in Stock

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00).

Shares of LON:RMG traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 176.40 ($2.32). The stock had a trading volume of 5,401,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69. Royal Mail PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price (down from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 190.69 ($2.51).

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

