RPICoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. RPICoin has a total market capitalization of $17,467.00 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047504 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 927,776,740 coins and its circulating supply is 887,764,804 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

